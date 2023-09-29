Pro Weekly: The Market Sets the Mood

Earlier this month, we asked The Information’s readers how they felt conditions for tech companies would change over the next six months. The results surprised us: Equal numbers of people thought conditions would improve and worsen. That sentiment was less optimistic than we’d seen during the summer and broke a trend of progressively sunnier outlooks since March. We wondered: What gives?

The results are less surprising when compared with the recent performance of technology stocks. The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Index (NDXT), which tracks a basket of almost 40 companies including Apple, Adobe, Meta Platforms and Nvidia, peaked on Sept. 5 and has been declining this month, after having risen most of the year.