Pro Weekly: Twitter’s Intern and Our IPO Tracker’s New Winners and Losers

Since Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, he and his deputies have aggressively cut jobs and slashed costs. During that process, Twitter’s internship program was canceled. But Twitter now has one intern: Arjun Chimni, who was hired as a corporate functions intern in April, according to The Information’s reporting.

That’s one of the many updates we made this week to The Information’s Twitter org chart, which now shows more than 120 executives, managers and employees at Twitter. It’s unclear how many of these employees Linda Yaccarino, Twitter’s incoming CEO and NBCUniversal’s former global advertising chief, will manage when she joins the company. Musk has said she will oversee “business operations” and he will oversee “product design and new technology.” He currently has about 100 direct reports.