Pro Weekly: Updates to Our Database of the Biggest Cloud Spenders

Snap, the second-largest spender in our database, said it is committed to spend $3.5 billion over the next three years, largely on cloud services. Photo by Getty.
Snap, the second-largest spender in our database, said it is committed to spend $3.5 billion over the next three years, largely on cloud services.

I’m Anissa, a reporter on cloud computing for The Information. This week we published numerous updates to our Cloud Database, which tracks how much companies spend on cloud computing and with which providers. We also added cybersecurity firm Rapid7 to the list, which now includes 77 companies. Together, they spend more than $13 billion a year on cloud computing services. Amazon Web Services remains the leading cloud provider for these companies, ahead of Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. 

Who else should we add? Email [email protected]rmation.com

These were the big takeaways: 

Snap Boosts Its Cloud Bet 

In an April letter to investors, Snap executives said the company is investing in its cloud-based machine-learning infrastructure, mainly to improve its ranking and personalization systems for ads and content. A small portion of the investment will also support My AI, Snap’s new artificial intelligence chatbot, which the company opened to all users in April. 

