Pro Weekly: Washington Calling

Scott is on vacation, and so I’m coming to you Pro subscribers this week to say a quick hello and share some thoughts ahead of this holiday weekend.

It’s a pretty lively time between technology and Washington. Over the last few years, all anyone wanted to talk about was antitrust. And while those cases and issues are still intensifying, there’s all of a sudden a whole big patchwork of other kinds of legislation that is having—or is poised to have—a dramatic impact on the tech industry.

For example, through our Electric newsletter, we’ve been following pretty closely the effect of new U.S. battery subsidies that resulted from the Inflation Reduction Act. This week we added half a dozen new planned battery-manufacturing gigafactories to our Pro database. Before this update, the numbers in the graphic were very skewed towards Europe. Now? As the subsidies are in effect, the U.S. is catching up. It is interesting to observe the dots changing quite quickly—at least for now.

Elsewhere in government interventions, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the CHIPS Act, which among other things, prevents companies that take U.S. money from making new tech investments in China. I can’t shake what Larry Summers told me a few weeks ago, namely that the tensions between the U.S. and Chinese economies is one of the big global issues that keeps him up at night.

On a similar theme, our recent reporting on investors funding Chinese AI startups with money from U.S. limited partners caused a stir this week. I heard from many tech CEOs and investors who all had a similar reaction, which was along the lines of, “It’s unclear what exactly the government should do here but it needs to be part of a broad and comprehensive look at AI, not a bunch of one-offs.”

Batteries. Chips. AI. All of a sudden, the ball is in Washington’s court on a lot of major issues that affect the tech sector. We’ll be tracking and reporting on them. Let us know what might be valuable to you, and we’ll look into it.

I love all of our org charts, but I must say, I find our ByteDance one, featuring 70 leaders at the company, one of the most interesting and useful in this moment. If you dig into the direct reports of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, you’ll see that he has not one, but four policy people reporting into him. Can you imagine Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai having four policy people report into him (ok maybe, because he has a gazillion direct reports). But that’s highly unusual for any tech companies and shows the really unique set of strategic issues TikTok faces right now. Have a dig around.

Look for our quarterly update of the Creator Economy Database, and watch for our next monthly poll, which will hit your inbox soon.