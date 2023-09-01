Pro Weekly: What Companies’ Cloud Spending Reveals

As companies have shifted more of their computing tasks to cloud providers, their payments to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and others have become a significant cost of doing business. New updates to The Information’s Cloud Database reveal how those payments rise and fall with those companies’ financial results.

Take Robinhood, for example. Cloud expenses at the online stock and cryptocurrency trading company fell 36% to $67 million in the first six months of this year, compared with the same period a year ago. In securities filings, the company attributed the drop to a decline in transactions on its platform and “cost optimization efforts.” Robinhood’s transaction revenue in the first six months of the year fell nearly 5% compared with the first half of last year.