Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%Read more

Photo via Ramp
Dealmaker
startups venture capital

Ramp’s Down Round and Why Startups Should Let Employees Cash Out

Photo: Photo via Ramp

Since it was founded in 2019, credit card startup Ramp has won over investors with a blistering pace of growth. As card payment volume surged, the startup’s valuation exploded from $1 billion in early to 2021 to over $8 billion last year, thanks to investments from Thrive Capital and Redpoint Ventures, among others. 

Those heady times are clearly over. The New York–based startup, which competes with American Express and fellow startup Brex for the $1 trillion corporate card market, has reduced its valuation by nearly a third in a new round, I reported today. That’s a sign of the times: The jump in interest rates since 2021 has soured the environment for fintech startups, forcing them to hunt for buyers or raise money at sharply lowered valuations just to ensure survival. But that’s not really Ramp’s story.   

It’s still growing, with total payments volume expected to double to more than $13 billion this year. (It takes a slice of the fee networks charge merchants when its card customers spend money.) Of the more than $1 billion it’s raised from venture capitalists, it still has hundreds of millions of dollars on its balance sheet. So why raise money now? The answer lies with its employees. 

The deal will allow them to cash out some of their shares as well as shore up the company’s balance sheet even more. That’s a very different approach from that of another leading tech unicorn we wrote about this week—Databricks.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Dealmaker startups venture capital
Ramp’s Down Round and Why Startups Should Let Employees Cash Out
By Kate Clark · Aug. 17, 2023 12:53 PM PDT
Photo via Ramp
Since it was founded in 2019, credit card startup Ramp has won over investors with a blistering pace of growth. As card payment volume surged, the startup’s valuation exploded from $1 billion in early to 2021 to over $8 billion last year, thanks to investments from Thrive Capital and Redpoint Ventures, among others. Those heady times are clearly over. The New York–based startup, which...
Latest Briefs
 
SpaceX Profit Hit $55 Million in First Quarter
By Becky Peterson · Aug. 17, 2023
Securitize Buys Crypto Investing Startup Onramp
By Rachel Graf · Aug. 17, 2023
NYC Bans TikTok from City-Owned Devices
By Erin Woo · Aug. 16, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in May. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google ai
How Google is Planning to Beat OpenAI
By Jon Victor
In April, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took an unusual step: merging two large artificial intelligence teams—with distinct cultures and code—to catch up to and surpass OpenAI and other rivals.
After presiding over the largest cutbacks in company history, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat made it clear to CEO Sundar Pichai last February that she was ready for change. Photos Getty
The Big Read google
Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?
By Anita Raghavan
In February, after Alphabet had put the finishing touches on the technology giant’s 2023 plan, CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat sat down to brainstorm about the future of the organization and its people.
Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi. Photo by Bloomberg/Getty.
Exclusive enterprise venture capital
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
By Cory Weinberg and Amir Efrati
Enterprise software firm Databricks is in early discussions with investors for a new cash infusion, likely totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, as it looks to capitalize on the fervor over artificial intelligence, two people familiar with the matter said.
Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle wants "American dynamism" on the lips of both lawmakers and founders. Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read venture capital
American Dynamo: An ‘Iconic’ Andreessen Horowitz Investor Is Turning Heads in Defense Tech
By Margaux MacColl
On November 16, 2022, Silicon Valley came to Washington—specifically, to the airy, upscale Italian restaurant Piccolina da Centrolina, where the evening’s co-host, Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle, was waiting.
Cadre founder and CEO Ryan Williams. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups real estate
Yieldstreet Nears a Deal to Buy Real Estate Tech Startup Cadre
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Kate Clark and Maria Heeter
Asset manager Yieldstreet is near a deal to buy Cadre, a once-promising real estate investment firm whose value has fallen sharply in recent years, said people familiar with the situation.
Artwork by Clark Miller. Gracias photo by Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Exclusive startups space
How Antonio Gracias Became the Most Hardcore of Elon Musk’s Loyalists
By Becky Peterson
Early this year, as the interest costs from the $13 billion in loans Elon Musk took out to buy Twitter began weighing on his pocketbook, the billionaire turned for help to a longtime trusted partner.