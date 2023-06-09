Rave on the Nile: The Secretive Jetsetters Rethinking the Future of Travel

On a warm night last month, pop singer Mike Posner was working to whip up a crowd gathered in front of the Great Pyramids. “Is anybody out there aliiive?” he yelled from a stage. The 200-person group let out an affirmative whoop.

Posner, clad completely in white from headscarf down, launched into a rendition of his pop-chart hit “Cooler Than Me.” It was just part of a lively desert evening for attendees like 23andMe co-founder Linda Avey and WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg, also featuring a candlelit roast-rabbit dinner and electronic dance music until dawn. It was the conclusion to a 10-day tour across Egypt put together by an organization called Wow It’s Now, which assembles invite-only group trips that are part networking opportunity, part business summit—and part bacchanal. As one participant from the Egypt jaunt succinctly concluded: “Sick party—and pyramids.”

The trip up the Nile was the second thrown in the past year or so by Wow It’s Now, the creation of a pair of repeat entrepreneurs, Radha Agrawal and Eli Clark-Davis. They’re better known as the founders of a separate events company, Daybreaker, which hosts a popular series of sober morning dance parties in places like One World Trade Center and the Sydney Opera House. Wow It’s Now, by contrast, is more expansive—and more tipsily decadent. Its first trip was a 10-day jaunt to Antarctica in March 2022; it attracted the likes of Cirque du Soleil billionaire Guy Laliberté, who at one point donned a penguin costume and DJed on a sheet of snow as actual penguins looked on. In Egypt, the group assembled in Aswan, and then boarded two boats for a cruise up the Nile and other activities like hot-air ballooning and Egyptologist-helmed tours before ending in Cairo.