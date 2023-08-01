Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds

Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge. The 31-year-old Reed Jobs is planning to raise $400 million for the fund he’s calling Yosemite Fund 1, according to a securities filing.

The fund will focus on healthcare, Jobs’ specialty at Emerson, and will invest in startups at varying stages, according to the person. Jobs, currently a managing director at Emerson, has brought with him at least three other high-ranking members of the firm’s team, including chief operating officer Anna Darbyshire, chief compliance officer Carrie Kibler, and senior director Daniel McHugh, according to filings.