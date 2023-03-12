Regional Banks Are Most Likely to Prevail in SVB Sale Process, Sources Say

Regional banks are the likeliest bidders to prevail in the sale process for Silicon Valley Bank, people familiar with the matter said, as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seeks a new buyer and sorts through the wreckage of the failed bank.

The FDIC, which took over SVB on Friday, has sought bids from interested parties during the weekend. The regulator is looking for a bank that has the financial wherewithal and management expertise to handle Silicon Valley Bank’s assets and customers, but not one that is so large as to be considered “too big to fail,” these people said.

That means large lenders like JPMorgan Chase or Bank of America likely aren’t in the running, the people said. Even some large regional banks could find it difficult to absorb Silicon Valley Bank, which was the 16th-largest U.S. lender as of the end of last year. There are concerns that doing so could intensify regulatory scrutiny, even if a lender were to “rescue” SVB in an emergency sale, the people said.