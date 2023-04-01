Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAIRead More

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
asia venture capital

Revenue at TikTok Owner ByteDance Rose More Than 30% in 2022, Topped $80 Billion

Photo: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. Photo by Bloomberg

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, generated more than $80 billion in annual revenue last year, up more than 30% from roughly $60 billion in 2021, according to two people with knowledge of the figure.

The 2022 result, which hasn’t previously been reported, is significant because most technology companies with that kind of revenue experienced a marked slowdown in growth last year. It also means ByteDance revenue is on par with that of Tencent, an iconic Chinese social media company that owns WeChat. And it shows a substantial majority of ByteDance’s revenue growth came from its core advertising business in mainland China, where it operates Douyin, an app similar to TikTok that has hundreds of millions of daily active users.

The Weekend culture ai
Fear and Longing in the AI Wars
By Jon Steinberg · April 1, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Fear and Longing in the AI Wars
Hi, welcome to your Weekend! This is Abe filling in for Jon, who returns as Weekender-in-Chief next Saturday.If the cars, brain implants and spaceships don’t pan out, Elon Musk has a promising future as a fear-monger. His was the leading name attached to a widely discussed open letter published this week that urged a halt in artificial intelligence research, warning that AI poses “profound...
Twitter Releases Ranking Source Code Ahead of Verified-Check Removals
By Erin Woo · March 31, 2023
Meta Tells Managers to Temporarily Stop Hiring Remote Workers
By Mark Matousek · March 31, 2023
Fidelity Marks Down Twitter Stake Another 7.9%
By Martin Peers · March 31, 2023
From left, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google Brain chief Jeff Dean. Photos by Getty, Bloomberg
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s success in overtaking Google with an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has achieved what seemed impossible in the past: It has forced the two AI research teams within Google’s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups
Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business
By Ben Parr
At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question.
Orlando Bravo, co-founder of Thoma Bravo LLC. Photo by Bloomberg.
DEALS enterprise
Private Equity Firms’ Secret Weapon for Big Software Buyouts
By Rachel Graf
When Thoma Bravo was drawing up the financing of its $8 billion acquisition of Coupa Software last year, the private equity giant didn’t turn to a bank, and it didn’t get a traditional loan.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research e-commerce culture
The Skin-Tech Devices Helping Execs Beautify in a Hurry
By Aja Mangum
I’m always 29 at heart,” said Liyia Wu, CEO of ShopShops, a livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
The Streaming Business Model Is Hitting Its Half-Life
By Andrew A. Rosen
Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, Parqor, part of The Information’s newsletter network.
Org Charts microsoft ai
The People Who Make OpenAI Run Fast
By Jon Victor
Sam Altman has been the face of OpenAI as it quickly outmaneuvered rivals such as Google to launch cutting-edge artificial intelligence to the public.