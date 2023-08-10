Revenue Is a Dirty Word in the Land of AI; Biden Takes a Swing at China

It’s been a tough year for tech startups. In the midst of down rounds and deep layoffs, tech CEOs and VCs have been careful to emphasize profitability and strong financials above all else. Except, that is, for startups having anything to do with generative AI.

The most recent example, as my colleagues Natasha Mascarenhas, Erin Woo and I reported yesterday, is AI presentation startup Tome, which has been chatting with investors about raising new funding that could double its valuation to up to $600 million. Let’s hope Tome, and other AI startups like it, don’t come to regret their investors’ generosity.