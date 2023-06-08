Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading EdgeRead more

Art from Unsplash
Exclusive
startups ai

Rise of New Open-Source AI Model Sparks Startup Acquisition Talks

Photo: Art from Unsplash

In recent weeks, open-source software funded by the United Arab Emirates burst on the artificial intelligence scene as one of the most promising challengers to proprietary large-language models developed by OpenAI and Google.

The value of the UAE-backed software, known as Falcon, became clear when one of the key researchers behind it was hired by prominent AI startup Hugging Face, according to the researcher’s Twitter profile. Hugging Face, which operates a code repository for AI practitioners, recently discussed acquiring a roughly 20-person startup where that researcher and at least two other Falcon contributors worked, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy media/telecom
Twitch Capitulates, Reddit May Not
By Isabelle Sarraf · June 8, 2023 4:01 PM PDT
Photo via Shutterstock
Well, that was fast! Twitch on Wednesday walked back its new branded content guidelines that restricted how streamers on the livestreaming platform are allowed to display paid promotion.The new rules, released just one day earlier, would have prevented or limited popular ad formats that streamers embed in their livestreams, including video, display and audio ads, with the exception of display...
Latest Briefs
 
General Motors to Join the Tesla Supercharger Network
By Becky Peterson · June 8, 2023
Former Amazon Media Boss Jeff Blackburn Joins Roku’s Board
By Sahil Patel · June 8, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg Jabs at Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · June 8, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
A Thursday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive amazon entertainment
How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad Market
By Sahil Patel and Theo Wayt
Last summer, advertising representatives for a national pizza chain in the U.S. met with Amazon ad executives to negotiate a potential sponsorship deal for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon executives asked the pizza chain for commitments of up to $12 million for the full season, double what the chain wanted to spend, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.
Jonah Peretti. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive media/telecom
BuzzFeed Considers Sale of Complex Networks
By Sahil Patel
BuzzFeed is exploring a potential sale of Complex Networks, a digital media firm it acquired when going public in late 2021 for nearly $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo: Getty.
Exclusive microsoft
Microsoft Is Charging Some Office 365 Customers 40% Extra to Test AI Features
By Aaron Holmes
Microsoft and other software companies that recently launched artificial intelligence features now face the hard part: getting customers to pay for the features, which are costly to operate.