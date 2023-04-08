AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, GoogleRead More

Tim Stevens
By
Tim Stevens
April 8, 2023 7:00 AM PDT

As a technology, the bicycle hasn’t changed much since 1885, when designer J.K. Starley decided to use a chain to drive the rear wheel. Nearly 140 years later, a foot still turns a crank that pulls a chain that spins a wheel. But the tech that’s layered on top of the modern bicycle is the stuff of sci-fi.

I spoke with a number of hardcore amateur riders (aka roadies)—the kind of people you might see blasting down the Bayway like schools of Spandex-clad fish—to hear about the new tech they’re affixing to their wheels. All of it makes the gear on my first racing bike—a 2013 Cannondale CAAD10 bike with Shimano Ultegra 6800 components and Mavic Aksium wheels—seem a bit dated.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Market Research
Roadie Revolution: The Stunning New Tech on Silicon Valley Bikes
By Tim Stevens · April 8, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller
As a technology, the bicycle hasn’t changed much since 1885, when designer J.K. Starley decided to use a chain to drive the rear wheel. Nearly 140 years later, a foot still turns a crank that pulls a chain that spins a wheel. But the tech that’s layered on top of the modern bicycle is the stuff of sci-fi. I spoke with a number of hardcore amateur riders (aka roadies)—the kind...
Latest Briefs
 
Twitter Punished Substack After Substack Announced Competing Product
By Amir Efrati · April 7, 2023
ThredUp Pays Top Executives, Who Are Also Co-Founders, Retention Bonuses
By Martin Peers · April 7, 2023
Substack Financial Statements Show Massive Losses
By Martin Peers · April 7, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Tiger founder Chase Coleman. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
By Kate Clark
Tiger Global Management, the most prolific investor in private tech companies during the recent boom, also invested in dozens of venture capital firms as it sought to forge closer ties to the young startups those funds backed.
Art by Mike Sullivan
ai
Birth of a Salesman: OpenAI Sheds Its Lab Coat to Seek Big Deals
By Aaron Holmes and Isabelle Sarraf
OpenAI has for years relied on a small, nimble team, composed primarily of researchers, to develop impressive artificial intelligence models rivaling those from Google and Microsoft.
Ben Horowitz (left) and Marc Andreessen at the Future Investment Initiative Institute conference in Miami in late March. Photo courtesy of FII Institute
Exclusive startups policy
Saudi Arabia Discloses Ties to Andreessen Horowitz, Dozens of Other Venture Funds
By Becky Peterson and Kate Clark
For several years, venture capital firms have been cagey about whether they have raised money from Saudi Arabia, following the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in one of the country’s consulates.
Art by Shane Burke/Shutterstock
Exclusive asia ai
Sequoia and Other U.S.-Backed VCs Are Funding China’s Answer to OpenAI
By Juro Osawa
A boom in artificial intelligence startup funding sparked by OpenAI has spilled over to China, the world’s second-biggest venture capital market.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Startups and other companies trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom sparked by OpenAI are running into a problem: They can’t find enough specialized computers to make their own AI software.
Kevin Mayer. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive entertainment venture capital
Former Disney Exec Kevin Mayer Looks to Double VC Fund Size to $1 Billion
By Kate Clark and Sahil Patel
Smash Capital, an investment firm co-founded by Disney veterans including Kevin Mayer, is seeking to raise as much as $500 million in fresh capital, according to two people familiar with the matter.