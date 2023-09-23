Runners’ Highs: Tech’s Serial Marathoners on Their Favorite Long-Distance Runs

Despite Silicon Valley’s drift toward sports that require an octagon, long-distance running still ranks highly. In our recent Brain-Body Investment Survey, running was respondents’ second most time-consuming form of exercise, right after weightlifting. True to form, tech executives are applying their competitive spirit to the track, running jaw-dropping distances in far-flung locales. Here, five committed runners describe their favorite megarun in their own words. Though some of these highlights happened a decade or more ago, none of these runners is slowing down—three out of five are competing in this weekend’s Berlin Marathon.