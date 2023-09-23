Despite Silicon Valley’s drift toward sports that require an octagon, long-distance running still ranks highly. In our recent Brain-Body Investment Survey, running was respondents’ second most time-consuming form of exercise, right after weightlifting. True to form, tech executives are applying their competitive spirit to the track, running jaw-dropping distances in far-flung locales. Here, five committed runners describe their favorite megarun in their own words. Though some of these highlights happened a decade or more ago, none of these runners is slowing down—three out of five are competing in this weekend’s Berlin Marathon.
Runners’ Highs: Tech’s Serial Marathoners on Their Favorite Long-Distance Runs
Five prolific racers describe their single greatest running experience.
Runners’ Highs: Tech’s Serial Marathoners on Their Favorite Long-Distance Runs
Five prolific racers describe their single greatest running experience.
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Weekend culture policy
What a Brazilian Steakhouse Says About the Tech Economy
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.One of my favorite tech memes is the “We’re so back” post, the kind that pokes fun at the industry returning to the good old days of expensive perks and wine-soaked dinners.I had a real-life “We’re so back” moment this week when I attended a bacchanalian feast thrown by Bain Capital Ventures at Fogo de Chão in San Francisco. Bain Capital’s private equity arm...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
entertainment media/telecom
Disney-Charter Deal Could Prompt More Cable TV-Streaming Bundles
Join now to read the full story
- or -
Already a subscriber? Sign in here