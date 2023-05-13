Can Marissa Mayer Eclipse Herself?Read more

May 13, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Samantha Whitmore has run seven marathons and six ultramarathons. Her favorite was a 44-mile rim-to-rim run of the Grand Canyon, which she and her husband have traversed four times. “You’ll come away from the experience feeling like you are capable of anything,” she said. “It’s a mental as well as physical test.”

Whitmore, a machine-learning engineer who is currently working on a stealth artificial intelligence startup in San Francisco, Calif., tackles such extreme feats with the assistance of her Nike Vaporflys ($250). The “it” running shoes of Silicon Valley, the sneakers are favored by tech-addled runners for their carbon plate, a thin carbon-fiber layer in the sole that acts like a springboard, letting runners expend less energy with each footfall. “The [Nike] Alphafly and Vaporfly are leaps and bounds ahead of every other racing shoe,” Whitmore said.

With the summer outdoors season approaching, we asked a batch of hard-charging tech pros for the new gear that helps them run faster, get stronger and propel their workouts.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Weekend startups culture
The Hero’s Journey of Marissa Mayer
By Jon Steinberg · May 13, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
The Hero’s Journey of Marissa Mayer
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.Marissa Mayer has been a mainstay of tech journalism for almost two decades, ever since she was anointed the glamorous geek goddess of Google back in its “don’t be evil” days. She’s had quite a ride since then, becoming Yahoo CEO in 2012, bumping along in the role for five acquisition-heavy years, then selling the company for $4.5 billion to Verizon, where it remains...
Latest Briefs
 
Ex-ByteDance Engineer Claims Communist Interference in TikTok Owner
By Laura Mandaro · May 12, 2023
Luminar Technologies CEO Buys Forbes Magazine
By Martin Peers · May 12, 2023
Binance Exits Canadian Market Due to New Regulations
By Aidan Ryan · May 12, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
A customer taps into an Amazon Go store in Whittier, Calif on September 12, 2022. Photo by Orange County Register via Getty.
Exclusive amazon
How Amazon’s Big Bet on ‘Just Walk Out’ Stumbled
By Theo Wayt
In 2020, Amazon went on a blitz offering up the grab-and-go cashierless technology behind its Amazon Go convenience stores to large retailers around the world.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
Photo by Getty
startups venture capital
Small VCs May Struggle to Find New Lenders in Wake of Bank Collapses
By Michael Roddan and Kate Clark
Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Rocky Gor, the founder and CEO of Los Angeles–based loan marketplace Capx, has been approached by a handful of small venture capital firms with a problem: No one will lend to them.
Art by Clark Miller
Into the Metaverse ar/vr Finance
Hands Up, This Is a (Virtual) Robbery!
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Until late last year, Bank of America branch staffers would learn how to handle a potential stick-up through guidebooks and online videos.
Exclusive microsoft google
Google and Microsoft’s Other AI Race: Server Chips
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon, Microsoft and Google are known for their software, but now they are collectively spending billions of dollars to develop and produce microchips to power servers and artificial intelligence.