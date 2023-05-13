Despite leaving Discord last year, Amber Atherton still spends many of her working hours on the social platform. The company’s former head of community—now a partner at early-stage venture firm Patron—Atherton builds relationships with her portfolio companies in a Discord “zen garden” designed for streaming lo-fi music and hosting founder-investor chats. Discord is essentially her office. The concept makes sense for Atherton, whose debut book, “The Rise of Virtual Communities,” features interviews with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Flickr co-founder Catherina Fake, Discord CEO Jason Citron and leaders of over a dozen other tech platforms. As she embarks on her book tour, the Hong Kong–born, U.K.-educated, San Francisco–based investor takes us through her screen habits.