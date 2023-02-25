Screentime: The TikTok Creator Bringing Comedy to Venture Capital

Rashad Assir has many faces: He’s a venture capitalist with no idea what he’s doing. (“My thesis? I don’t know. I’m trying to make money.”) He’s a Gen Z colleague trying out new jargon. He’s a CEO, making a return-to-office plea. And he’s an annoying co-worker who just took up improv.

Assir originally started making comedy for his friends on Snapchat’s disappearing stories. Then he got on TikTok, where he found a massive audience for his sharp impressions of corporate millennials. Last year, Redpoint Ventures recruited Assir to come on board as an in-house creator, “applying the same sort of characters and personas to the tropes of the investing world.” Here, Assir unlocks his phone to share what’s in his For You feed, his favorite Spotify playlist and why he keeps his notifications turned off.