Screentime: The TikTok Creator Bringing Comedy to Venture Capital

Feb. 25, 2023 8:44 AM PST

Rashad Assir has many faces: He’s a venture capitalist with no idea what he’s doing. (“My thesis? I don’t know. I’m trying to make money.”) He’s a Gen Z colleague trying out new jargon. He’s a CEO, making a return-to-office plea. And he’s an annoying co-worker who just took up improv.

Assir originally started making comedy for his friends on Snapchat’s disappearing stories. Then he got on TikTok, where he found a massive audience for his sharp impressions of corporate millennials. Last year, Redpoint Ventures recruited Assir to come on board as an in-house creator, “applying the same sort of characters and personas to the tropes of the investing world.” Here, Assir unlocks his phone to share what’s in his For You feed, his favorite Spotify playlist and why he keeps his notifications turned off.

ChatGPT Off Limits to Wall Street
By Michael Roddan · Feb. 24, 2023
Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc Exits
By Martin Peers · Feb. 24, 2023
Justice Department Accuses Google of Deleting Sensitive Chats
By Wayne Ma · Feb. 24, 2023
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang. Photos by Paradigm and Shutterstock.
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff at the company's 2022 Code Conference. Photo by Getty Images.
Exclusive startups media/telecom
Vox Media’s Bankoff is Battered but Standing. What’s Next?
By Sahil Patel and Paris Martineau
Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business.
Org Charts asia
The People With Power at TikTok Owner ByteDance
By Juro Osawa
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress next month, he’s likely to face heated questions about the app’s Chinese ownership.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive microsoft google
Before Rebirth, Microsoft’s Bing Faced Near-Death Experiences
By Aaron Holmes
“Where is our hit?” Steve Ballmer repeatedly directed the question at his lieutenants in the year before he stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2014, according to two people who heard him ask it.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in 2018. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive cloud ai
AI Startups Find an Unlikely Friend: Oracle
By Aaron Holmes
Top cloud providers are jostling to sign deals with artificial intelligence startups that need computing resources as they chase OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT.