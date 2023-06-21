OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI SoftwareRead more

Crypto Global
crypto

SEC Case Hamstrings Binance.US

What does the future of Binance.US look like? The crypto exchange, founded as a U.S. offshoot of Binance in 2019, is in a precarious situation after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued both exchanges and their founder, Changpeng Zhao, for securities violations earlier this month. The allegations included that Binance and Zhao commingled customer assets and secretly controlled Binance.US.

A judge approved an agreement on Saturday between the SEC and Binance.US for the exchange to store customer funds in new crypto wallets that cannot be accessed by Zhao or Binance. In a statement, Binance.US said the agreement will allow it to continue to operate, but that the legal battle has damaged its business and it would defend itself against “unwarranted charges.”

Opinion ai
Artificial Intelligence’s Glass Ceiling
By David Magerman · June 21, 2023 10:57 AM PDT
OpenAI’s stated goal is to develop and promote a software system capable of artificial general intelligence. Toward that end, the company has released systems based on large-language models, which can respond to prompts with fluent conversation on many subjects. ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing chatbot and other new systems based on OpenAI’s GPT-3 and GPT-4 models are truly...
Google Accuses Microsoft of Anticompetitive Cloud Practices in Complaint to FTC
By Aaron Holmes · June 21, 2023
FTC Sues Amazon For ‘Manipulative’ Prime Signup Process
By Theo Wayt · June 21, 2023
TikTok Begins Selling Its Own Products in the U.K.
By Ann Gehan · June 21, 2023
Dealmaker venture capital
The End of Megafunds
By Kate Clark
Megafunds may be a relic of another era in venture capital. That’s not a bad thing. Insight Partners has reduced the target of its next fund 25% to $15 billion, the Financial Times first reported this week.
Exclusive google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his deputies want other companies to freely use and profit from new artificial intelligence software Meta is developing, a decision that could have big implications for other AI developers and businesses that are increasingly adopting it.
startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
By Natasha Mascarenhas
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
Exclusive ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
startups ai
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
By Kate Clark
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.
Opinion policy ai
The Law Is Coming for AI—But Maybe Not the Law You Think
By M.R. Leiser
While the approval of the AI Act in the European Parliament on Wednesday will no doubt go down in history as a day of reckoning for generative artificial intelligence, it was not the first.