March 17, 2023 9:02 AM PDT

Not even a banking crisis could chill the fever sweeping San Francisco.

Last Wednesday, as the tech industry recoiled from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a party was scheduled at the offices of Maverick Ventures in an old army hospital in the Presidio. The venture capital firm’s partners were hosting the latest LangChain meet-up, a roving gathering for people working on artificial intelligence projects. Given the bleak financial news and the atmospheric river half-drowning Northern California, I had wondered if anyone would actually show up.

But when I walked into the Maverick offices, I saw at least 200 people crammed into three conference rooms, excitedly waiting to see a few developers show off their latest work. Even more people had tuned in to watch the demonstrations remotely over Zoom. The mood was not just upbeat, but euphoric: OpenAI’s GPT-4 had been released the day before, and every conversation in the room hovered around it.

It was as if the literal and figurative storms raging outside weren’t even happening. I asked Jéssica Leão, a principal at Maverick who focuses on AI investments, if things had slowed down at all that week—what with the fear and panic rippling throug the industry. “No,” she said breezily. “It’s been full steam ahead.”

The Big Read
‘We’ve Got to Take Care of Our People’: The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
By Annie Goldsmith, Arielle Pardes, Margaux MacColl, Nick Wingfield, Kaya Yurieff and Abram Brown · March 17, 2023 11:26 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief. The worst of the crisis had...
Coinbase Exploring Overseas Derivatives Trading Platform
By Akash Pasricha · March 17, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank Parent, SVB Financial, Files for Bankruptcy
By Nate Becker · March 17, 2023
U.S. to Investigate ByteDance Surveillance of Journalists
By Shai Oster · March 17, 2023
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday March 10. Photo by Bloomberg
Q&A markets
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend
By Amir Efrati
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Michael Roddan
When Silicon Valley Bank was crumbling last week, eyes turned to the biggest lender in the country—the bank that had stepped in to save failing competitors during the financial crisis in 2008, whose CEO has been called “America’s banker” and whose views and decisions influence the corporate world.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo: Bloomberg.
Deals startups venture capital
Y Combinator to End Late-Stage Startup Fund, Lays Off Staff
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator won’t raise another continuity fund, which backs mature private tech companies, two people familiar with the matter said.
Photo of Kopit Levien by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller
The Big Read media/telecom
The News Business Is in Crisis—but Not The New York Times Co.
By Abram Brown
Meredith Kopit Levien exists in a perpetual yo-yo motion. Most weeks, the CEO of The New York Times Co.