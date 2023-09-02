OpenAI Passes $1 Billion Revenue Pace as Big Companies Boost AI SpendingRead more

Czinger cofounders Lukas Czinger (center) and his father Kevin Czinger. Collage by Clark Miller. Photography courtesy Czinger
Czinger cofounders Lukas Czinger (center) and his father Kevin Czinger. Collage by Clark Miller. Photography courtesy Czinger

Selling a Vision, and a $2 Million Hypercar, at Pebble Beach

A spin around Monterey Car Week with Lukas Czinger, who with his father Kevin Czinger, is using 3D-printed sports cars as the ultimate marketing vehicles.

Sept. 2, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

The chassis lurking under the skin of most cars is a pretty pedestrian thing—mostly sections of stamped and welded steel perforated with mounting points for the engine, suspension and everything else required to make the machine whole.

The 3D-printed chassis of the Czinger 21C, however, has an unnervingly organic look. Imagine a car not so much designed as evolved out of a puddle of primordial goo, formed around a skeleton of high-end alloys—destined to cradle two lucky souls who sit in the cockpit, like Maverick and Goose, one ahead of the other.

