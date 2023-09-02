Selling a Vision, and a $2 Million Hypercar, at Pebble Beach

The chassis lurking under the skin of most cars is a pretty pedestrian thing—mostly sections of stamped and welded steel perforated with mounting points for the engine, suspension and everything else required to make the machine whole.

The 3D-printed chassis of the Czinger 21C, however, has an unnervingly organic look. Imagine a car not so much designed as evolved out of a puddle of primordial goo, formed around a skeleton of high-end alloys—destined to cradle two lucky souls who sit in the cockpit, like Maverick and Goose, one ahead of the other.