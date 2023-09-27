Disputes, Employee Misconduct Rattle Centerview’s Silicon Valley DreamsRead more

Merchandise purchased through Xiaohongshu (“little red book”) in Jinhua, China. VCG via Getty Images
Exclusive
startups e-commerce asia

Sequoia Capital China Buys Discounted Stake in Prominent E-Commerce App

Photo: Merchandise purchased through Xiaohongshu (“little red book”) in Jinhua, China. VCG via Getty Images

Sequoia Capital China recently acquired a stake in Chinese social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu from existing investors at a discount to the company’s most recent equity financing valuation, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

Sequoia China, which is preparing to separate from Silicon Valley’s Sequoia Capital next year, bought the Xiaohongshu shares earlier this year in multiple transactions at a valuation of $14 billion, 30% below the startup’s $20 billion paper valuation in an equity funding in late 2021, these people said. Prior to those share purchases, Sequoia China didn’t own a stake in Xiaohongshu (pronounced as Shao-Hong-Shoo), which has been described as a Chinese mashup of Instagram and Pinterest.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Sequoia Capital China Buys Discounted Stake in Prominent E-Commerce App
By Jing Yang and Juro Osawa · Sept. 26, 2023 10:26 PM PDT
Merchandise purchased through Xiaohongshu (“little red book”) in Jinhua, China. VCG via Getty Images
Sequoia Capital China recently acquired a stake in Chinese social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu from existing investors at a discount to the company’s most recent equity financing valuation, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. Sequoia China, which is preparing to separate from Silicon Valley’s Sequoia Capital next year, bought the Xiaohongshu shares earlier this...
Latest Briefs
 
Designer Jony Ive, OpenAI’s Sam Altman Discuss AI Hardware Project
By Stephanie Palazzolo · Sept. 26, 2023
Investment Bank Centerview Punishes Bankers for Misconduct
By Michael Roddan · Sept. 26, 2023
OpenAI Seeks to Sell Employee Shares For the Second Time This Year
By Amir Efrati · Sept. 26, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive
Designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman Discuss AI Hardware Project
By Jessica E. Lessin and Stephanie Palazzolo
Jony Ive, the renowned designer of the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, according to two people familiar with the conversations.
From left to right: Blair Effron, Robert Pruzan and David Handler. Photos by Getty; Tidal Partners.
Exclusive Finance
Disputes, Employee Misconduct Rattle Centerview’s Silicon Valley Dreams
By Michael Roddan
The San Francisco Bay Area–based bankers at Centerview Partners, the investment bank that advised Silicon Valley Bank’s owner and Credit Suisse through recent turmoil, got two doses of bad news last week.
From left, a Google TPU, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian. Photos via Getty, Google and YouTube.
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
By Wayne Ma, Anissa Gardizy and Jon Victor
Google executives have extensively discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence chips as early as 2027, according to a person with direct knowledge of the effort.
Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups entertainment
MasterClass Takes a Crash Course in Frugality
By Paris Martineau
MasterClass had a problem with the shoot featuring its latest star instructor, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger.
Photos via Eiso Kant (left) and YouTube/VMWare Tanzu (right)
AI Agenda startups ai
How GitHub Copilot’s Co-Creator Raised $126 Million to Compete with His Former Employer
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Recent interest in artificial intelligence has focused on large-language models that aim to do everything from writing Shakespearean poetry to solving math riddles.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read policy
Europe Has Figured Out How to Tame Big Tech. Can the U.S. Learn Its Tricks?
By Chris Stokel-Walker
Late last month in Belgium, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had a pressing question for Paul Tang, a Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament.