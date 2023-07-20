Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners ExitRead more

Roelof Botha of Sequoia Capital. Photo by Getty
Dealmaker
venture capital

Sequoia Exits Add to Pressure on Junior Dealmakers

Photo: Roelof Botha of Sequoia Capital. Photo by Getty

Five partners have exited Sequoia Capital, I reported yesterday, one of the biggest personnel shake-ups at the legendary venture capital firm in recent history. It’s a sign of what’s coming for the broader industry. 

The departures included three junior dealmakers, or partners with less experience. Two of them, Kais Khimji and Daniel Chen, have already started artificial intelligence companies with Sequoia funding. In addition, two senior investors, including the firm’s former leader, Michael Moritz, also left. Moritz, 68, had scaled back his responsibilities a decade ago, so his exit wasn’t a big surprise. 

It’s the turnover of junior dealmakers that stands out. Yes, turnover is completely normal in the venture business, particularly for younger investors, who get cut when leadership doesn’t see a path for them to make general partner. Senior investors can get the ax, too. That typically happens after a while if their investments haven’t generated sufficient returns. 

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Dealmaker venture capital
Sequoia Exits Add to Pressure on Junior Dealmakers
By Kate Clark · July 20, 2023 12:42 PM PDT
Roelof Botha of Sequoia Capital. Photo by Getty
Five partners have exited Sequoia Capital, I reported yesterday, one of the biggest personnel shake-ups at the legendary venture capital firm in recent history. It’s a sign of what’s coming for the broader industry. The departures included three junior dealmakers, or partners with less experience. Two of them, Kais Khimji and Daniel Chen, have already started artificial intelligence...
Latest Briefs
 
TSMC Delays Arizona Facility Start Date Due to Labor Shortage
By Martin Peers · July 20, 2023
Apple Threatens to Pull iMessage From UK
By Martin Peers · July 20, 2023
Google Tests AI Tool That Produces News Articles
By Juro Osawa · July 19, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners Exit
By Kate Clark
Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
By Becky Peterson
For Google employees, the news was a devastating turn in an already disorienting year. In May, a 31-year-old senior engineer at the company, later identified by police as Kevin Rawlings, died at Google’s New York office late at night in an apparent suicide.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Exclusive startups cloud
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
By Aaron Holmes, Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry.
Character.AI's cofounders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas. Photos by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
By Jon Victor and Kate Clark
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge.
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Data Point enterprise Finance
Deal Activity on the Rise as Bankers Say Merger Conversations Are Picking Up
By Rachel Graf
After more than a year of stalled merger and acquisition activity, the deals market is showing signs of life.