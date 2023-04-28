Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals

Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S. government restrictions on American technology investment in China, according to four people with knowledge of the situation.

Beacon’s work for Sequoia, which hasn’t been previously reported, is of critical importance because the Biden administration has reportedly discussed limiting U.S. investment in China in key areas like semiconductors and artificial intelligence through a presidential executive order. Bloomberg recently reported that the president is aiming to sign such an executive order in the coming weeks. It remains unclear whether and how much any executive order or legislation could affect Sequoia and its affiliate, Sequoia Capital China.