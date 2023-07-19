Meta Scales Back Ambitions for AR GlassesRead more

Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.
Sequoia Shakes Up Senior Ranks as Vernal, Moritz Exit Roles

Photo: Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.

Sequoia Capital has shaken up its senior ranks, the latest indication of how its leader, Roelof Botha, is reshaping the storied venture capital firm during a period of tumult.

The firm on Wednesday told its limited partners that longtime partner Michael Moritz would leave the firm and focus on the firm’s independent wealth management business, Sequoia Heritage, a spokesperson confirmed. Meanwhile Mike Vernal, a partner who focuses on early-stage startups and has worked at the firm since 2016, is also leaving the firm, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Another partner, Daniel Chen, left the firm in recent months. The departures of Vernal and Chen haven’t previously been reported.

Netflix Signs Up 1.5 Million U.S. Subscribers for Ad Tier So Far
By Sahil Patel · July 19, 2023 10:25 AM PDT
Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters speaking at an event in Barcelona in early March. Photo by Getty
Around 1.5 million people in the U.S. have signed up to pay for Netflix’s tier of service that carries ads, the streaming service has told advertisers in the past two weeks, according to industry executives. That’s a tiny fraction of both Netflix’s total U.S. subscribers and the roughly 30 million subscribers who pay for Hulu’s ad-supported tier, demonstrating that...
Goldman Sachs Profit Falls Sharply, but Execs Show Optimism on Deals
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · July 19, 2023
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Lands $4 Billion Valuation
By Ann Gehan · July 19, 2023
Oddity Tech Raises IPO Price Range Again
By Akash Pasricha · July 18, 2023
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Sam Altman’s Tangle of Investments
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Among the many unusual facts about OpenAI, the buzzy startup behind the hugely popular chatbot ChatGPT, the most extraordinary may be that Sam Altman, its CEO and co-founder, doesn’t have any equity in it.
Art by Clark Miller
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
By Becky Peterson
For Google employees, the news was a devastating turn in an already disorienting year. In May, a 31-year-old senior engineer at the company, later identified by police as Kevin Rawlings, died at Google’s New York office late at night in an apparent suicide.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
By Aaron Holmes, Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry.
Character.AI's cofounders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas. Photos by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
By Jon Victor and Kate Clark
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo by Getty.
Liquid Death Hires Goldman Sachs, Aiming for 2024 IPO
By Cory Weinberg, Maria Heeter and Erin Woo
The parched market for initial public offerings is likely to see a new entrant soon: a canned water company.
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.