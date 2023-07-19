Sequoia Shakes Up Senior Ranks as Vernal, Moritz Exit Roles

Sequoia Capital has shaken up its senior ranks, the latest indication of how its leader, Roelof Botha, is reshaping the storied venture capital firm during a period of tumult.

The firm on Wednesday told its limited partners that longtime partner Michael Moritz would leave the firm and focus on the firm’s independent wealth management business, Sequoia Heritage, a spokesperson confirmed. Meanwhile Mike Vernal, a partner who focuses on early-stage startups and has worked at the firm since 2016, is also leaving the firm, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Another partner, Daniel Chen, left the firm in recent months. The departures of Vernal and Chen haven’t previously been reported.