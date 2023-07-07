Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split

Sequoia Capital’s Chinese and Indian arms are accelerating efforts to ensure that investors around the world back their funds after the Silicon Valley venture firm completes a landmark split from its Asian affiliates, ending a nearly two-decade partnership.

Sequoia Capital China, led by star dealmaker Neil Shen, is planning to host a three-day meeting in Shanghai this November with global investors backing its existing funds, according to two people with direct knowledge of the plans. And Sequoia India’s leader, Shailendra Singh, and other investors at the firm have been meeting with their U.S. limited partners as well as Silicon Valley venture funds over the last few weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter. Sequoia India, which is renaming itself Peak XV, is also planning to open its first U.S. office, according to a firm spokesperson.