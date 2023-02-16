ServiceTitan, a startup that sells software to help plumbers and electricians run their businesses, burned through more than $170 million in cash last year, according to an email sent to employees.
The red ink amounted to more than a third of ServiceTitan’s $460 million in revenue for the 12 months ending in January, the email revealed. The previously unreported financial details demonstrate the challenges facing ServiceTitan, which raised money in mid-2021 from investors including Tiger Global Management at a valuation of $9.5 billion but whose valuation has fallen sharply since then.
ServiceTitan Burned $170 Million in Cash in 2022
By| Feb. 16, 2023 1:59 PM PST
Photo: ServiceTitan's co-founders Ara Mahdessian (left) and Vahe Kuzoyan. Photo by ServiceTitan.
ServiceTitan, a startup that sells software to help plumbers and electricians run their businesses, burned through more than $170 million in cash last year, according to an email sent to employees.