Shareholder Advisory Firms Call for Alphabet Chair’s Ouster

Two influential shareholder advisory firms have taken an aggressive stance against Alphabet’s board of directors ahead of the company’s June 2 annual meeting, telling clients they should vote in favor of a majority of proposals submitted by shareholders to improve the company’s corporate governance—proposals the board hopes to squash.

The advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, also called for voting out two directors, including the chair, John Hennessy. The firms oppose his continued support of a multiple-class stock structure that allows Alphabet’s co-founders to effectively have complete control over the company, which owns Google.