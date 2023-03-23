Shivon Zilis, Musk Associate, Leaves OpenAI Board

Shivon Zilis, director of operations at Elon Musk’s Neuralink, has stepped down from the board of OpenAI, according to a person familiar with the move and Zilis’ LinkedIn profile.

Her departure follows public criticism of OpenAI from Musk, who aside from being her boss at the brain-computer interface startup Neuralink is also the father of her twins. Musk, who is widely cited as a cofounder of OpenAI but cut ties several years ago, has lately criticized the content controls OpenAI has applied to its ChatGPT technology. Conservative activists have accused the artificial intelligence chat bot of having a liberal bias.