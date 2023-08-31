Shopify Rolling Out TikTok Shop Integration, Adding New Twist to Rivalry

Shopify is making peace with the threat posed by TikTok Shop.

This week, the Canadian e-commerce software firm quietly began rolling out a way for merchants using its software to integrate more closely with TikTok’s small but growing online shopping service, according to a person familiar with the matter. The arrangement is a concession of sorts from Shopify, which sells software and services to more than 2 million online sellers to help them run their own websites and has seen TikTok Shop, which allows merchants to sell products directly on TikTok’s app, emerge as a growing threat.