Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’

Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible. Other clients reported trouble logging in to the company’s website to view their account information and make transfers.

One founder who reached an SVB customer support agent Thursday afternoon said they were informed that the bank’s “systems are down, wires are backed up, and there's no way for me to login right now or for them to help me” wire money over the phone. Other clients reported that some wires were successfully sent throughout the afternoon. Meanwhile, rival banks including JPMorgan sought to convince some SVB customers to move their funds.