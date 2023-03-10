Breaking News: Silicon Valley Bank, Under Fire, Is Exploring a SaleGet the Latest

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters. Photo by Bloomberg.
startups

Silicon Valley Bank Fails After No Buyer Emerges. What Happens Next?

Photo: Silicon Valley Bank headquarters. Photo by Bloomberg.

Silicon Valley Bank failed on Friday after it couldn't find a buyer, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. taking over its assets and liabilities, the regulator said.

The failure came after a tense few days during which Silicon Valley announced a fundraising plan that failed. It saw an outflow of deposits as customers anxiously switched banks, worried about its viability. SVB's stock plunged.

Shares were halted Friday morning as reports of a sale process emerged. It is unusual for the FDIC to take over a bank rather than find an emergency seller, but industry sources told The Information that potential buyers would likely rather wait for a failure to get a better price.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Scene and Heard ai
‘Your Dreams Are No Longer Safe’: The Washington Crowd Gets an Alarming Crash Course in AI
By Nancy Scola · March 10, 2023 9:00 AM PST
Art by Clark Miller
Frank Luntz, the famed Republican pollster and communications guru, stood in awe listening to himself. “It sounds like I had a stroke,” Luntz called out from the back of a banquet room at the National Press Club on a blustery evening in downtown Washington. He and around 100 other attendees at the invitation-only gathering were hearing a deepfake version of his gravelly voice as it...
Latest Briefs
 
Allbirds Says Q1 Revenue to Fall Up to 28%, Shares Plunge
By Ann Gehan · March 9, 2023
Oracle Shares Dip 5% Despite Cloud Growth, Ellison Touts AI Deals
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 9, 2023
Disney’s Iger on Hulu, Streaming: “Not Everybody Is Going to Win”
By Sahil Patel · March 9, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
Navan CEO Ariel Cohen. Photo via Navan.
Exclusive startups
No ‘Sugarcoating’: Travel Startup Navan’s Turbulent Ride Toward an IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Ariel Cohen took the stage sipping champagne before 9 a.m. in front of more than 3,000 of his employees last month.
Elon Musk. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive google amazon
Musk Delayed Paying Twitter’s Amazon Cloud Bill, Sparking Ad Threat
By Erin Woo
Elon Musk is running into an obstacle in his relentless drive to cut costs at Twitter: some of the same vendors that Twitter is squeezing to save money are also its advertising clients.
LinkedIn's San Francisco office lobby. Photo by LinkedIn.
Exclusive enterprise
LinkedIn Faces Growing Complaints From Recruiters Over Rising Prices
By Mark Matousek
A core pillar of LinkedIn’s revenue growth in recent years, its recruiting services business, is under pressure as customers rebel against the company’s prices.
Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. Photo: YouTube/Centre for Effective Altruism.
Deals
OpenAI Rival Anthropic Raises Funding at $4.1 Billion Valuation
By Kate Clark
Spark Capital is leading a $300 million investment in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, one of the primary startup challengers to OpenAI, at a pre-investment valuation of $4.1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.