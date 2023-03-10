Silicon Valley Bank Fails After No Buyer Emerges. What Happens Next?

Silicon Valley Bank failed on Friday after it couldn't find a buyer, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. taking over its assets and liabilities, the regulator said.

The failure came after a tense few days during which Silicon Valley announced a fundraising plan that failed. It saw an outflow of deposits as customers anxiously switched banks, worried about its viability. SVB's stock plunged.

Shares were halted Friday morning as reports of a sale process emerged. It is unusual for the FDIC to take over a bank rather than find an emergency seller, but industry sources told The Information that potential buyers would likely rather wait for a failure to get a better price.