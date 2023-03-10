Breaking News: Silicon Valley Bank CEO tells VC clients to ‘stay calm’ amid crisis at the firm.Act Now

Greg Becker, chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank. Photo by Bloomberg.
Silicon Valley Bank’s Spiral

Photo: Greg Becker, chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank. Photo by Bloomberg.

What a panic. You might have thought a new coronavirus had surfaced in Silicon Valley Bank’s Santa Clara, Calif., headquarters, as SVB investors (and, apparently, depositors) rushed for the exits. SVB’s shares fell 60% in regular trading and another 21% after hours. This doesn’t seem likely to end well. My best guess is that SVB will get acquired by a bigger bank that can calm everyone down.

The pity is that the sell-off hardly seemed justified by the bank’s fundamentals, at least as of Wednesday. But this is one of those situations where perception is everything. The stock plunge, while initially sparked by a share offering the bank announced on Wednesday night, appeared to fuel anxieties among its customers about the safety of their money. Venture capital firms didn’t help by telling their portfolio companies to withdraw their deposits from the bank, as we reported today. A classic example was the note from VC firm USV to founders this week that “SVB is in a severe cash crisis.” If there wasn’t a crisis before, there likely was after that went out! 

Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
