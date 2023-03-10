Breaking News: Silicon Valley Bank, Under Fire, Is Exploring a SaleGet the Latest

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Bloomberg
asia

Silicon Valley Bank’s Troubles Threaten a Key Bridge Between Chinese Startups and U.S. Investors

Photo: Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Bloomberg

The panic over the status of Silicon Valley Bank intensified on Friday, as the stock of SVB’s parent fell another 66% in pre-trading hours. Meanwhile, anxieties spread to China overnight, prompting local venture capitalists and entrepreneurs to follow their U.S. counterparts and look for alternative banks for their U.S. dollar holdings.

The fate of SVB is a huge concern in China, the world’s second-largest venture capital market after Silicon Valley, because SVB was among the first financial institutions to start catering to Chinese startups when traditional banks shunned them. The bank established its first Chinese arm nearly two decades ago,

“Silicon Valley Bank has played an instrumental role for us,” said Guanchun Wang, founder of Laiye, a Beijing-based enterprise software startup. “We opened our first bank account with them when the likes of Citi wouldn’t have anything to do with us.”

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Scene and Heard ai
‘Your Dreams Are No Longer Safe’: The Washington Crowd Gets an Alarming Crash Course in AI
By Nancy Scola · March 10, 2023 9:00 AM PST
Art by Clark Miller
Frank Luntz, the famed Republican pollster and communications guru, stood in awe listening to himself. “It sounds like I had a stroke,” Luntz called out from the back of a banquet room at the National Press Club on a blustery evening in downtown Washington. He and around 100 other attendees at the invitation-only gathering were hearing a deepfake version of his gravelly voice as it...
Latest Briefs
 
Allbirds Says Q1 Revenue to Fall Up to 28%, Shares Plunge
By Ann Gehan · March 9, 2023
Oracle Shares Dip 5% Despite Cloud Growth, Ellison Touts AI Deals
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 9, 2023
Disney’s Iger on Hulu, Streaming: “Not Everybody Is Going to Win”
By Sahil Patel · March 9, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
Navan CEO Ariel Cohen. Photo via Navan.
Exclusive startups
No ‘Sugarcoating’: Travel Startup Navan’s Turbulent Ride Toward an IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Ariel Cohen took the stage sipping champagne before 9 a.m. in front of more than 3,000 of his employees last month.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
Elon Musk. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive google amazon
Musk Delayed Paying Twitter’s Amazon Cloud Bill, Sparking Ad Threat
By Erin Woo
Elon Musk is running into an obstacle in his relentless drive to cut costs at Twitter: some of the same vendors that Twitter is squeezing to save money are also its advertising clients.
Art by Clark Miller
The Wunderkind Issue
Plight of the Wunderkind: The Hidden Struggles of Tech’s Teenage Entrepreneurs
By Margaux MacColl
On October 19, 2020, Jai Bhavnani paced around his University of Southern California dorm room in his pajamas, sending nervous Snapchats to his friends.
LinkedIn's San Francisco office lobby. Photo by LinkedIn.
Exclusive enterprise
LinkedIn Faces Growing Complaints From Recruiters Over Rising Prices
By Mark Matousek
A core pillar of LinkedIn’s revenue growth in recent years, its recruiting services business, is under pressure as customers rebel against the company’s prices.