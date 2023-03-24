In early March, Ken DeLeon, founder of DeLeon Realty, a Silicon Valley–based brokerage that sold more than $1 billion in homes in 2021, called one of his venture capitalist clients to discuss the purchase of a $20 million–plus megamansion. The client was flip-flopping between a cash offer and a loan.

“First Republic Bank has a 10-year loan at 4.65%,” DeLeon informed him—well below the average 6.97% interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages at the time. The venture capitalist laughed; Silicon Valley Bank had already offered a 10-year loan for below 4%. “It’s good to be a VC,” the client said.