Smart Travel Tech for the Work-From-Anywhere Crowd

Luca Tomescu and Selina Eshraghi spend around nine months a year as nomads. The couple just arrived in Vienna, where Tomescu, a Web3 product manager, and Eshraghi, the founder of Pandamonium Design, will remain for the next month and half. Then they will head to Romania, where Tomescu is from, for two weeks, before venturing to New York for June and then back to Austin, Texas, their home base. Needless to say, they’ve mastered packing, traveling and working from anywhere. Their must-haves: a portable monitor (for work), a power bank (for travel) and a mini drone (for content, naturally).

As conference season ramps up and summer vacations quickly approach, we asked some high-flying tech workers, investors and founders to tell us what gadgets and gizmos they use to optimize their travel routines—because if you aren’t popping AirTags into all of your suitcases, what are you even doing?