April 22, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Luca Tomescu and Selina Eshraghi spend around nine months a year as nomads. The couple just arrived in Vienna, where Tomescu, a Web3 product manager, and Eshraghi, the founder of Pandamonium Design, will remain for the next month and half. Then they will head to Romania, where Tomescu is from, for two weeks, before venturing to New York for June and then back to Austin, Texas, their home base. Needless to say, they’ve mastered packing, traveling and working from anywhere. Their must-haves: a portable monitor (for work), a power bank (for travel) and a mini drone (for content, naturally).

As conference season ramps up and summer vacations quickly approach, we asked some high-flying tech workers, investors and founders to tell us what gadgets and gizmos they use to optimize their travel routines—because if you aren’t popping AirTags into all of your suitcases, what are you even doing?

Market Research culture
Smart Travel Tech for the Work-From-Anywhere Crowd
By Annie Goldsmith · April 22, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Fujifilm X100V digital camera ($1,900). Art by Clark Miller.
Luca Tomescu and Selina Eshraghi spend around nine months a year as nomads. The couple just arrived in Vienna, where Tomescu, a Web3 product manager, and Eshraghi, the founder of Pandamonium Design, will remain for the next month and half. Then they will head to Romania, where Tomescu is from, for two weeks, before venturing to New York for June and then back to Austin, Texas, their home base.
Latest Briefs
 
Gemini Announces New International Derivatives Platform
By Aidan Ryan · April 21, 2023
Lyft Planning New Round of Layoffs
By Mark Matousek · April 21, 2023
Twitter to Require Advertisers to Pay for Verification
By Sahil Patel · April 21, 2023
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.
Photo of Bob Lee from Instagram. Art by Clark Miller.
In Memoriam
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
By Scott Alan Lucas
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by AP.
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI Wraps Up Tender as AI Talent War Heats Up
By Jon Victor and Erin Woo
OpenAI has told employees it has finalized a tender offer that allowed some staff to cash out their holdings, one person with direct knowledge of the situation said.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive crypto venture capital
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% Loss
By Erin Woo
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 billion venture fund, launched near the peak of the tech stock boom in October 2021, gave the New York hedge fund firepower to back hundreds of startups in under two years.
Nicola Mendelsohn and Mark Zuckerberg. Art by Shane Burke/Bloomberg
Exclusive facebook
Meta Tries to Lure Advertisers With Reels Discounts, AI Tools
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Sahil Patel
After suffering its first-ever drop in ad sales, Meta Platforms has abandoned its once-brash tone with advertisers in favor of a more flexible approach to winning business.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive startups e-commerce
How an Online Pharmacy’s Automation Project Went Awry
By Paris Martineau
Last summer, Capsule—an online pharmacy startup that had won attention with its speedy prescription-drug deliveries and quirky practice of addressing customers in emails and over the phone as “dear”—had a crisis on its hands in New York, its most important market.