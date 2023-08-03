Snafus on Patreon, Facebook Stymie Creator Payouts

What is going on this week? In two separate instances, creators on membership site Patreon and Facebook-owner Meta Platforms report they’ve had issues with payments. These snafus highlight the precarious nature of creators’ income, particularly when multiple companies are involved in payouts.

Let’s start with Patreon. The San Francisco startup on Thursday said it had identified an issue affecting creators who used payments company Payoneer, and it temporarily paused payouts from the company while it resolved the issue. At the same time, an unrelated issue caused banks to flag more payments to Patreon creators as fraudulent than is usually the case, according to a Patreon spokesperson.