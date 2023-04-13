Some Creator Economy Deals Are Still Getting Done, Thanks to Twitter Chaos

Two Twitter alternatives, two Web3-based startups and a social music platform for communal DJing: These are some of the 15 creator startups that bucked a severe downturn in funding to raise money in the first quarter, according to The Information’s newly updated Creator Economy Database.

The database now tracks more than 350 private companies both in the U.S. and overseas in the sector, offering everything from software that hosts virtual-shopping storefronts to an app where creators can develop multiplayer games. That’s up from 325 startups in December and double the number of startups we were tracking a year ago.