A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The expectation for rapid growth helps explain the fervor of some investors for SpaceX shares, which have defied recently depressed private tech valuations. The company, valued in a secondary share sale at about $150 billion this month, has also assured investors it expects to pull in about $3 billion in operating profits this year, at least by a measure that excludes expenses tied to building rockets and satellites.

Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg · July 17, 2023 1:12 PM PDT
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions. The expectation for rapid growth helps explain the fervor of some investors for SpaceX shares, which...
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Sam Altman’s Tangle of Investments
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Among the many unusual facts about OpenAI, the buzzy startup behind the hugely popular chatbot ChatGPT, the most extraordinary may be that Sam Altman, its CEO and co-founder, doesn’t have any equity in it.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
By Becky Peterson
For Google employees, the news was a devastating turn in an already disorienting year. In May, a 31-year-old senior engineer at the company, later identified by police as Kevin Rawlings, died at Google’s New York office late at night in an apparent suicide.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Exclusive startups cloud
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
By Aaron Holmes, Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry.
Character.AI's cofounders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas. Photos by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
By Jon Victor and Kate Clark
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Liquid Death Hires Goldman Sachs, Aiming for 2024 IPO
By Cory Weinberg, Maria Heeter and Erin Woo
The parched market for initial public offerings is likely to see a new entrant soon: a canned water company.
Fanhouse co-founder Rosie Nguyen (left) and Passes CEO Lucy Guo. Photos via YouTube/Karat and Celia D. Luna for The Information.
Creator Economy startups
Lucy Guo’s Passes to Buy Fanhouse
By Kaya Yurieff
A startup that rode the pandemic-era frenzy around OnlyFans is selling to a rival. Fanhouse , which operates a website where creators charge fans for exclusive content, has agreed to sell itself to Passes , a Miami-based membership service for creators and their superfans, Fanhouse CEO Khoi Le and Passes CEO Lucy Guo said in an interview with The Information.