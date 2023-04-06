Special 411 Podcast: Jessica Lessin interviews Kara Swisher

A few weeks ago, at the SXSW conference, I sat down with journalist and the host of “Pivot” and “On with Kara Swisher,” Kara Swisher.

With Silicon Valley Bank imploding around us, and technology companies on edge about all sorts of issues, it felt like a good time to check with Swisher on not just the state of tech, but also the state of news.

Swisher’s career in journalism has had many chapters, and she’s often been ahead-of-the-curve on the next hot thing in news. It was fun to put her in the hot seat for once and, as usual, she didn’t hold back.

I hope you enjoy.