Special 411 Podcast: Jessica Lessin interviews Kara Swisher

A few weeks ago, at the SXSW conference, I sat down with journalist and the host of “Pivot” and “On with Kara Swisher,” Kara Swisher.

With Silicon Valley Bank imploding around us, and technology companies on edge about all sorts of issues, it felt like a good time to check with Swisher on not just the state of tech, but also the state of news.

Swisher’s career in journalism has had many chapters, and she’s often been ahead-of-the-curve on the next hot thing in news. It was fun to put her in the hot seat for once and, as usual, she didn’t hold back.

I hope you enjoy.

Special 411 Podcast: Jessica Lessin interviews Kara Swisher
By Jessica E. Lessin · April 6, 2023 2:15 PM PDT
A few weeks ago, at the SXSW conference, I sat down with journalist and the host of “Pivot” and “On with Kara Swisher,” Kara Swisher. With Silicon Valley Bank imploding around us, and technology companies on edge about all sorts of issues, it felt like a good time to check with Swisher on not just the state of tech, but also the state of news. Swisher’s career in...
Google’s CEO Says Chatbot Features Are Coming to Search
By Jon Victor · April 6, 2023
Tesla Nominates Co-Founder JB Straubel to Board of Directors
By Becky Peterson · April 6, 2023
SpaceX Eyes Late April For First Starship Launch Test
By Becky Peterson · April 6, 2023
Tiger founder Chase Coleman. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
By Kate Clark
Tiger Global Management, the most prolific investor in private tech companies during the recent boom, also invested in dozens of venture capital firms as it sought to forge closer ties to the young startups those funds backed.
Art by Mike Sullivan
ai
Birth of a Salesman: OpenAI Sheds Its Lab Coat to Seek Big Deals
By Aaron Holmes and Isabelle Sarraf
OpenAI has for years relied on a small, nimble team, composed primarily of researchers, to develop impressive artificial intelligence models rivaling those from Google and Microsoft.
Ben Horowitz (left) and Marc Andreessen at the Future Investment Initiative Institute conference in Miami in late March. Photo courtesy of FII Institute
Exclusive startups policy
Saudi Arabia Discloses Ties to Andreessen Horowitz, Dozens of Other Venture Funds
By Becky Peterson and Kate Clark
For several years, venture capital firms have been cagey about whether they have raised money from Saudi Arabia, following the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in one of the country’s consulates.
Art by Shane Burke/Shutterstock
Exclusive asia ai
Sequoia and Other U.S.-Backed VCs Are Funding China’s Answer to OpenAI
By Juro Osawa
A boom in artificial intelligence startup funding sparked by OpenAI has spilled over to China, the world’s second-biggest venture capital market.
Kevin Mayer. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive entertainment venture capital
Former Disney Exec Kevin Mayer Looks to Double VC Fund Size to $1 Billion
By Kate Clark and Sahil Patel
Smash Capital, an investment firm co-founded by Disney veterans including Kevin Mayer, is seeking to raise as much as $500 million in fresh capital, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Inc. Photo by Bloomberg.
The Briefing microsoft google
Google, OpenAI and the Coming Copyright Storm
By Jessica E. Lessin
So here is a question: If you develop some software and train it on random material from the internet to make it smarter, do the creators of that material have any right to the software?