Stability AI Drama Spotlights VC Accountability

Will the startup Stability AI be the first spectacular flameout of the new AI boom? That’s what I was asking myself as I read Forbes’ investigation into the three-year-old generative AI company, which raised $100 million at a valuation that last fall reached $1 billion.

Without going into exhaustive detail, the article alleged the startup’s founder and CEO, Emad Mostaque, made misleading statements about his own background and the company’s partnerships with entities such as Amazon as he pitched potential investors.

After I read it, I dug into the company myself, trying to learn more about how its investors determined it was worth that kind of money. In doing so, I was reminded how quickly venture capitalists who are involved in an embarrassing situation will try to avoid accountability.

As one of Stability’s investors repeatedly reminded me, they were just a “minority investor” and not a board member. They don’t know everything, the investor said.