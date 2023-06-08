Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading EdgeRead more

Emad Mostaque. Photo via YouTube/Scale.ai
Dealmaker
startups ai venture capital

Stability AI Drama Spotlights VC Accountability

Photo: Emad Mostaque. Photo via YouTube/Scale.ai

Will the startup Stability AI be the first spectacular flameout of the new AI boom? That’s what I was asking myself as I read Forbes’ investigation into the three-year-old generative AI company, which raised $100 million at a valuation that last fall reached $1 billion. 

Without going into exhaustive detail, the article alleged the startup’s founder and CEO, Emad Mostaque, made misleading statements about his own background and the company’s partnerships with entities such as Amazon as he pitched potential investors.

After I read it, I dug into the company myself, trying to learn more about how its investors determined it was worth that kind of money. In doing so, I was reminded how quickly venture capitalists who are involved in an embarrassing situation will try to avoid accountability. 

As one of Stability’s investors repeatedly reminded me, they were just a “minority investor” and not a board member. They don’t know everything, the investor said.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy media/telecom
Twitch Capitulates, Reddit May Not
By Isabelle Sarraf · June 8, 2023 4:01 PM PDT
Photo via Shutterstock
Well, that was fast! Twitch on Wednesday walked back its new branded content guidelines that restricted how streamers on the livestreaming platform are allowed to display paid promotion.The new rules, released just one day earlier, would have prevented or limited popular ad formats that streamers embed in their livestreams, including video, display and audio ads, with the exception of display...
Latest Briefs
 
General Motors to Join the Tesla Supercharger Network
By Becky Peterson · June 8, 2023
Former Amazon Media Boss Jeff Blackburn Joins Roku’s Board
By Sahil Patel · June 8, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg Jabs at Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · June 8, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
A Thursday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive amazon entertainment
How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad Market
By Sahil Patel and Theo Wayt
Last summer, advertising representatives for a national pizza chain in the U.S. met with Amazon ad executives to negotiate a potential sponsorship deal for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon executives asked the pizza chain for commitments of up to $12 million for the full season, double what the chain wanted to spend, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.
Jonah Peretti. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive media/telecom
BuzzFeed Considers Sale of Complex Networks
By Sahil Patel
BuzzFeed is exploring a potential sale of Complex Networks, a digital media firm it acquired when going public in late 2021 for nearly $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.