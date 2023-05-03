Startup Aug X Labs Jumps Into Video Editing Fray

More videos created with the help of AI tools are circulating online. In one of the latest examples, a commercial for an imaginary pizza chain created by a video producer with the handle Pizza Later garnered more than half a million views across YouTube, Reddit and Twitter. The anonymous producer used a bevy of AI tools, including OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology for the script, Midjourney to generate images, and Runway’s Gen-2 software to make the video clips. The creation took just three hours, the producer said in a tweet.

Now add one more AI tool developer to the mix. Aug X Labs, a two-year-old startup, on Tuesday launched Augie, an AI assistant for custom video creation and editing. Users can upload text, narration or audio clips and Augie analyzes the context behind them to create a video that matches the words in a script created by a human or AI, according to co-founder and CEO Jeremy Toeman. It uses OpenAI’s GPT-3 large machine-learning model to power the software.