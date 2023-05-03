Startup Aug X Labs Jumps Into Video Editing Fray

Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others ScramblingGet Pro

More videos created with the help of AI tools are circulating online. In one of the latest examples, a commercial for an imaginary pizza chain created by a video producer with the handle Pizza Later garnered more than half a million views across YouTube, Reddit and Twitter. The anonymous producer used a bevy of AI tools, including OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology for the script, Midjourney to generate images, and Runway’s Gen-2 software to make the video clips. The creation took just three hours, the producer said in a tweet

Now add one more AI tool developer to the mix. Aug X Labs, a two-year-old startup, on Tuesday launched Augie, an AI assistant for custom video creation and editing. Users can upload text, narration or audio clips and Augie analyzes the context behind them to create a video that matches the words in a script created by a human or AI, according to co-founder and CEO Jeremy Toeman. It uses OpenAI’s GPT-3 large machine-learning model to power the software. 

FTC Seeks To Block Meta From Releasing New Products Until Privacy Concerns Resolved
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · May 3, 2023
Goldman Promotes Posnett to Run TMT
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · May 3, 2023
AMD’s Revenue Decline is Worsening But CEO Projects Second Half Growth
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 2, 2023
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.