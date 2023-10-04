Streaming Services Should Beware Becoming Like Cable Companies

About a month ago, I finally reached my breaking point with YouTube TV, the streaming service I had subscribed to years earlier as a replacement for cable TV. I didn’t think twice about paying $40 a month for it in 2018, but after years of price increases—YouTube TV now costs $73 a month—I realized my family wasn’t watching it nearly enough to justify the money. So I ditched it.

More consumers may be contemplating something similar in the coming weeks while looking over their streaming bills. Next week, Walt Disney will implement a round of price increases that it announced in August on the advertising-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu, which are going up 27% and 20% a month, respectively. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery said it’s immediately jacking up the monthly price of the ad-free version of Discovery+ nearly 29% a month. And The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday also reported that Netflix will likely raise the price of its ad-free streaming service after the Hollywood actors’ strike ends.