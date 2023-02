Stripe burned through more than $500 million of cash last year as its revenue growth rate fell sharply, people familiar with the matter said.

The previously undisclosed figures paint a clearer picture about how quickly the payments giant lost steam after a pandemic-fueled growth frenzy. Stripe’s net revenue growth slowed to about 18% in 2022, from roughly 85% in 2021. Net revenue last year was just over $2.8 billion, the people said.