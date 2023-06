Stripe has laid off a few dozen employees, most of them recruiters, in its human resources department.

The staff cuts, while affecting a tiny percentage of the company’s roughly 7,000-person workforce, are part of a broader wave of belt tightening in tech, even as the pace of larger layoffs has abated. Stripe’s cuts in the recruiting division are part of an effort to reorient locations where the company plans to hire, a person familiar with the matter said.