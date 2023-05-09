Amazon Starts Warning Customers About ‘Frequently Returned’ ItemsRead more

Partner Content
Published

Summit Recap: The Creator CEO Panel

The Information Partnerships

There’s a new financial power segment in town: content creators. But creators have a unique profile that’s currently underserved and distinct from those of other small businesses. Creators span all ages, are global by default, and need to be paid faster to create content at a viral speed—all of which opens up new opportunities for banks and fintech solutions.

Jessica Lessin, founder and CEO of The Information, explored this during The Information’s 2023 Creator Economy Summit with three key panelists:

Marie-Elise Droga, senior vice president, head of global fintech partnerships, Visa

Kevin Issadore, head of business development, North America, Marqeta

Nick Rizzuto, head of product partnerships, Linktree

What makes creators distinct from other small and midsize businesses?

Lessin started off the discussion by asking about the differences between creator commerce and e-commerce. Marie-Elise Droga from Visa was the first to take on the question. “I think the main thing that differentiates traditional e-commerce from social commerce is the community engagement. Buyers who engage with creators want a piece of the brand. They want to support the creator. It’s a fan-based type of engagement, something we really don’t see anywhere else.”

Kevin Issadore added, “At Marqeta, we do payment processing. So I think about how to track those payments. How do you make sure that the same financial services and access that’s available to your traditional SMB filters through to the creator economy?”

Nick Rizzuto from Linktree—a platform that enables creators to easily share more than one link from various social media bios—added his POV: “What’s different about creator commerce is that the average creator is across at least seven platforms. They need a way to bring that together for sales and to understand their customer. That’s where we focus on the Linktree side. You also see curation as commerce within the creator economy. They’re leading others to decide whether or not to purchase. That’s as valid a form of commerce as selling your own goods and services.”

Creative Power Rising

Lessin steered the discussion toward the recent expansion of this new market. They agreed that the pandemic was a huge driver of growth, with Rizzuto pointing out that one in four Americans now identifies as a creator. Droga said one of the unique segments of creators are those that are especially young: “If you’re a young social creator, not even 18, you’re potentially earning thousands of dollars a month. You can’t get a bank account based on that source of income, so your earnings need to go into your Mom and Dad’s bank account. Not a good feeling, right?”

Fintech Opportunities Abound

Young creators are just one of the many groups reshaping the way creators are thinking about

getting paid. Droga sees these limits for creators as a great opportunity for fintech innovation. “We’re just starting to understand how vast and diverse the needs of this socioeconomic group are. They’re living in the moment, and they need tools to have fast access to capital, to be paid nearly instantly in order to keep their businesses viral. There’s this disconnect between today’s payment infrastructure, which is geared toward slow-moving businesses versus the needs of this very agile community that needs everything now. It’s an extraordinary space for fintech to make a difference, to create tools and user experiences.”

Issadore shared Droga’s excitement, saying, “What are the traditional financial services that you might have at a standard corporate job or even an SMB? How do you translate a hundred thousand dollars that you’re earning on a creator platform into a line of credit? That’s really difficult to do today. There’s a tremendous opportunity to provide a better financial platform for these creators.”

The Creator Market’s Wide Open for Solutions

Visa has already started creating a multilayered product specifically for creators, with the help of partners like Linktree. But what’s on Droga’s mind is putting the controls back into the hands of the creators. “I wish they were empowered with more choice,” she said. “Right now it’s the platform’s way or the highway.” Instead, she’d like to see creators have more choices about how they’d like to be paid, where they’d like the money to go (directly to their bank account or their mobile wallet) and if they want to be paid in their local currency.

The creator economy is incredibly ripe for innovation  and it’s what fintech companies are particularly good at: taking a need case with complex problems and providing elegant, simple solutions. Soon creators will be able to take Tik Tok dances, fashion finds and Instagram-famous recipes straight to a banking solution that’s built just for them.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Partner Content
Summit Recap: The Creator CEO Panel
By The Information Partnerships · May 9, 2023 10:39 AM PDT
There’s a new financial power segment in town: content creators. But creators have a unique profile that’s currently underserved and distinct from those of other small businesses. Creators span all ages, are global by default, and need to be paid faster to create content at a viral speed—all of which opens up new opportunities for banks and fintech solutions. Jessica Lessin,...
Latest Briefs
 
Ex-Coinbase Product Manager Sentenced to Two Years in Prison For Insider Trading
By Aidan Ryan · May 9, 2023
Warby Parker Sees Revenue Bump Despite Customer Growth Slowdown
By Ann Gehan · May 9, 2023
Amazon Offers Customers $10 to Pick Up Orders at Stores
By Theo Wayt · May 9, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets.
Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
IPO Hopeful Klaviyo Tries to Prove There’s More to Life Than Shopify
By Ann Gehan and Cory Weinberg
For years, Klaviyo’s best partner was e-commerce giant Shopify. Now, as the marketing software firm once valued at $9.5 billion gears up for an initial public offering, it’s looking to make new friends.