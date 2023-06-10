Sumo Logic Cuts Staff After Francisco Partners Takeover

Data analytics software company Sumo Logic made widespread layoffs this week, according to people familiar with the matter and an email to staff viewed by The Information, less than a month after private equity firm Francisco Partners bought the company for $1.7 billion.

The exact size of the cuts couldn’t be learned. Chief Executive Joe Kim, who was named CEO three days after the Francisco Partners acquisition closed last month, emailed Sumo Logic staff on Wednesday to announce the cuts. He said one group of workers would receive an email telling them their roles had been cut, while another group would receive an email saying their roles were safe. As of Jan. 31, Sumo employed 983 people, according to its most recent annual filing.