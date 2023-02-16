Susan Wojcicki’s YouTube Legacy

It’s the end of an era at YouTube. In a surprise announcement Thursday, CEO Susan Wojcicki said she’s stepping down after nearly 25 years at Google and nine years helming the popular video-sharing site. Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, will be the new head of the company. Wojcicki said she would focus on family, health and personal projects.

Wojcicki, 54, oversaw the video-sharing giant during a period of tremendous growth and more recently, the mainstream embrace of the online creators that YouTube had long cultivated. Under her leadership, the company doubled its monthly users to 2 billion and added new subscription offerings such as a music streaming service and YouTube TV. She also led the company’s effort to compete against a powerful new rival, TikTok, with its own short-form video feature, Shorts.