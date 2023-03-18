The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank CollapseRead More

Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion
startups economy

SVB Is Dead. Long Live SVB.

By
Jason Pontin
 |  March 18, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Photo: Art by Clark Miller.

We all know how it began. It started on March 9, when the run on Silicon Valley Bank made the innovation economy totter and threatened a global financial crisis. It continued on March 10, when SVB failed and it became clear that anyone who hadn’t gotten their money out yet was stuck, facing payroll in just five days with no clear way to meet it. I cannot recall how many times I told founders, “It will be all right.”

The U.S. government’s decision on March 12 to tap the Deposit Insurance Fund and rescue all of SVB’s depositors was therefore welcome and the right choice. It protected not only the $175 billion at SVB, but perhaps 10 times that amount of total economic activity. In combination with a similar lifeboat offered to Signature Bank and a promise by the Federal Reserve to fund depositors at other imperiled U.S. financial institutions, it prevented the spread of a contagion to other banks.

In the aftermath, there will be time for vituperation and inquests that will attempt to answer who was at fault and how future bank runs can be avoided. Today, the question I keep getting asked by the founders we work with is, “Should we continue to bank at SVB?”

The answer is yes.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Opinion startups economy
SVB Is Dead. Long Live SVB.
By Jason Pontin · March 18, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
We all know how it began. It started on March 9, when the run on Silicon Valley Bank made the innovation economy totter and threatened a global financial crisis. It continued on March 10, when SVB failed and it became clear that anyone who hadn’t gotten their money out yet was stuck, facing payroll in just five days with no clear way to meet it. I cannot recall how many times I told...
Latest Briefs
 
Rippling Raises $500 million to Ease SVB-Linked Payroll Crunch
By Laura Mandaro · March 17, 2023
Coinbase Exploring Overseas Derivatives Trading Platform
By Akash Pasricha · March 17, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank Parent, SVB Financial, Files for Bankruptcy
By Nate Becker · March 17, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Michael Roddan
When Silicon Valley Bank was crumbling last week, eyes turned to the biggest lender in the country—the bank that had stepped in to save failing competitors during the financial crisis in 2008, whose CEO has been called “America’s banker” and whose views and decisions influence the corporate world.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo: Bloomberg.
Deals startups venture capital
Y Combinator to End Late-Stage Startup Fund, Lays Off Staff
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator won’t raise another continuity fund, which backs mature private tech companies, two people familiar with the matter said.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive
Wall Street Firm Pounces on SVB Implosion With Offer to Buy Deposit Claims
By Maria Heeter
At least one Wall Street firm is sensing an opportunity in the panic around failed Silicon Valley Bank.
FDIC member Dedra Dorn (center left) speaks with individuals in line outside Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023. Photo by AP.
Opinion economy
Where the Venture Community Goes From Here
By Hemant Taneja
March 9, 2023, will be remembered as a sad day in Silicon Valley’s history. We have been through crises before—the Japan Inc.
Customers and bystanders from a line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Wellesley, Mass. Photo by AP.
markets
SVB’s Failure Means ‘Easiest Money’ for Startups Is Gone
By Cory Weinberg and Maria Heeter
After Chris Herndon raised $9 million from venture capitalists for his travel startup The Guild five years ago, he wanted to take out a loan to pad the firm’s finances.