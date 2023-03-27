SVB Is Sold, but Other Banks Are Already Filling the Void

After a two-week auction process, Silicon Valley Bank has finally been sold to regional lender First Citizens Bank. But while the sale of the tech industry’s go-to bank was playing out, other banks moved to fill the void.

Among the firms moving quickly are SVB rival Western Alliance-owned Bridge Bank and JPMorgan Chase, as well as newer institutions Mercury and Brex.

“You can see the void is being filled immediately,” said Scott Orn, the chief operating officer at Kruze Consulting, which works with CFOs at roughly 800 startup clients. He was speaking with The Information on Friday at the moment he was informed that Bridge Bank had just signed a $16 million debt term sheet with one of his clients. Prior to the collapse of SVB, the debt process was running between SVB and Bridge Bank.