SVB Tries to Heal Its Branding Black Eye

When Abhi Yadav, co-founder of the Cambridge-based AI Innovators Community forum, was preparing a June summit for artificial intelligence startups, he reached out to Silicon Valley Bank to see if the lender would support the conference. “They jumped on it,” Yadav said. The event wound up drawing 150 executives. SVB’s director of sales origination, Lisa Puleo, hosted a lightning pitch round for dozens of startups.

“It’s not your imagination—we are definitely getting back out there,” said Marc Cadieux, a 30-year veteran of SVB who was named president of the commercial banking business in June. He said SVB has been increasing its advertising and marketing spending, in part to “counter some misinformation” about the condition of the bank. “I continue to see headlines that speak of SVB as though it is former,” he said.